Sunday 11 January 2026

Twist Bioscience signs discovery collaboration with Boehringer

9 September 2021
Twist Bioscience Corp (Nasdaq: TWST) saw its shares increase 6% to $117.93 today, after it announced a broad-based research collaboration with German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim to use Twist’s proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets provided by Boehringer Ingelheim.

“Boehringer Ingelheim believes Twist’s ability to generate potent, diverse therapeutic antibodies by mining its comprehensive libraries, combined with our extensive capabilities and experience in drug discovery and development, will enable us to deliver breakthrough opportunities to patients,” said Clive Wood, senior corporate vice president and global head of discovery research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Financial terms of the deal

