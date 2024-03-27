Two Japanese approvals for AstraZeneca

UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) shares edged up 1% to 10,550 pence in early trading, as the company announced receipt of two approvals from the Japanese medicines regulator.

First, it said that Truqap (capivasertib) in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or recurrent PIK3CA, AKT1, or PTEN-altered hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer following progression after treatment with endocrine therapy.