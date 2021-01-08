Two MAbs backed as COVID-19 therapy in UK that could cut hospital time by 10 days

Patients across the UK who are admitted to intensive care units due to COVID-19 are set to receive new life-saving treatments which can reduce the time spent in hospital by up to 10 days, the government announced yesterday (January 7).

Results from the government-funded REMAP-CAP clinical trial published today showed the monoclonal antibody (MAb) drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab reduced the relative risk of death by 24%, when administered to patients within 24 hours of entering intensive care.

Most of the data came from when the drugs were administered in addition to a corticosteroid, such as dexamethasone – also discovered through government-backed research through the RECOVERY clinical trial – which is already provided as standard of care to the National Health Service (NHS).