TxCell’s treatment for eye inflammation gets US FDA orphan drug designation

French biotechnology company TxCell SA (Euronext Paris: TXCL) on Monday said its T cell immunotherapy to treat a form of eye inflammation has been granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company said it plans to start a first-in-man clinical study in 2016, with top line results expected by end 2017.
The therapy has already been granted orphan drug status in Europe.
