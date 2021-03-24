UAE investment a boost for UK life sciences

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company is to invest £800 million ($1.1 billion), alongside £200 million from the British government, in UK life sciences as part of a partnership announced on Thursday.
These funds will provide investment in new life science companies around the country. The industry is also expected to benefit from stronger links in the field between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and UK.
"Access to capital to scale at pace in the UK remains the key constraint in the funding landscape for UK life science companies"This partnership between the UAE and the UK will build on the investment model Mubadala has established in other geographies.
