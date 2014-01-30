UCB and Biogen sign Asian license agreement for MS drugs

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) and US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) have signed exclusive agreements granting UCB the right to commercialize Biogen Idec products in South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, and both develop and commercialize products in China. The deal means that breakthrough products for conditions such as multiple sclerosis and hemophilia will be available to patients in Asia.
Biogen Idec will supply UCB with its portfolio of multiple sclerosis therapies and investigational candidates, including Tecfidera (BG-12; dimethyl fumarate), Fampyra (fampridine), Avonex (interferon beta-1a), Tysabri (natalizumab), Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) and Daclizumab high-yield process (DAC HYP).
The relationship also includes Eloctate (recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein) and Alprolix, Biogen Idec’s investigational long-acting recombinant candidates for hemophilia A and B, respectively. Tecfidera revenues totaled $876 million last year and Avonex revenues increased 3% to $3.0 billion, including $1.1 billion in sales outside the USA, according to the company’s financial report released yesterday.
