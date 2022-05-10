UCB presents data for zilucoplan and rozanolixizumab in gMG

Belgium's largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) today announced results from two Phase III studies evaluating its investigational treatments, zilucoplan, a self-administered, subcutaneous (SC) peptide inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5 inhibitor) and rozanolixizumab, an SC-infused monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

“Every person living with gMG is unique, so a one-size-fits-all treatment approach will never be appropriate. This is why at UCB we are investigating two medicines with different MOAs. This unique approach means we may be able to offer physicians and patients a range of treatment options to meet the individual needs of many different patients, and therefore leave no one behind in our ambition to improve outcomes in gMG,” said Iris Loew-Friedrich, executive vice president and chief medical officer at UCB.

UCB anticipates filing regulatory submissions for both zilucoplan and rozanolixizumab later this year.