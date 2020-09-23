UCB scores regulatory milestone for bimekizumab

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) saw its shares rise 2.2% to 97.82 euros in early trading, after it revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), respectively, for its interleukin (IL)-17 inhibitor bimekizumab for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
"After a series of positive Phase III data readouts, we are delighted to announce that the US FDA and EMA have accepted our applications to file bimekizumab as a potential new treatment for psoriasis. This milestone brings us one step closer to being able to offer a meaningful new treatment option for people living with this debilitating disease. UCB is committed to providing innovative solutions for people living with serious inflammatory diseases like psoriasis," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president immunology solutions and head of US, UCB.
