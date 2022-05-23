UCB to present new positive data for Bimzelx at EULAR 22

At the annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2022), presentations will include new data from two Phase III studies of bimekizumab, BE MOBILE 1 and BE MOBILE 2.
Developed by Belgium’s UCB (Euronext: UCB), bimekizumab is an IL-17A and IL-17F-blocking antibody, approved in Europe and the UK for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, where it is marketed as Bimzelx.
In its approved indication, analysts have forecast sales for Bimzelx of around $1 billion at peak, well below the anticipated $8 billion forecast for psoriasis giant Skyrizi (risankizumab), an IL-23 targeting antibody sold by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).
