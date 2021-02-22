Sunday 11 January 2026

UK and European approval for Seagen's Tukysa

Biotechnology
22 February 2021
seagen_large

The UK subsidiary of US biotech firm Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization in Great Britain for Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens.

The European centralized marketing authorization granted for Tukysa earlier this month by the European Commission is valid in Northern Ireland but not in the UK since it came after the end of the Brexit process on December 31. The MHRA had previously granted Tukysa a Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation.

“Every year, an estimated 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK, of which up to one in five are estimated to have HER2-positive tumours,” said Dr Alicia Okines, Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, adding: “The authorization of tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine is a significant step forward for adult patients with advanced, incurable HER2-positive breast cancer. With this authorization, our patients, including those with disease that has spread to the brain, may have a new alternative therapeutic option that offers a meaningful survival benefit with a generally manageable side effect profile,” she added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Seattle Genetics gains early FDA approval for breast cancer drug Tukysa
18 April 2020
Biotechnology
Seattle Genetics gets another Tukysa approval under Project Orbis
13 August 2020
Biotechnology
Seattle Genetics getting $1 billion equity stake as part of deal with US pharma giant
15 September 2020
Biotechnology
HER2+ breast cancer market to reach $12.1 billion by 2030
23 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze