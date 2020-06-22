UK biotech funding holds steady despite pandemic

The British biotech industry has released a new report indicating the resilience of the sector under the challenging conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate reveal that the UK biotech sector raised £585 million ($725 million) in the second quarter of 2020, with a total of £894 million being raised in total this year.
While no initial public offerings (IPOs) have taken place, the amount raised from venture capital and follow-on financing has exceeded expectations, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
