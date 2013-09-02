UK biotech sector gets to work on manifesto for life sciences

Work to gather sector views for the development of a Life Science Manifesto for the 2015-20 Parliament is well underway as part of the collaboration bringing together the UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA), Bionow, BioPartner UK and One Nucleus.

The Life Science manifesto 2015-20 project will seek views from companies and organizations from across the UK to develop the key sector asks and needs for the next Parliament. Experience has shown time and again - most recently with the successful campaign for the continuation of the Biomedical Catalyst scheme - that a unified and coherent sector voice is most powerful and effective in achieving results and positive change.

The Life Science Manifesto project will enable the life science sector to take stock, assess the current environment and identify the key policy opportunities and challenges in the years ahead to reflect to policymakers. It is inclusive and UK-wide with numerous opportunities for engagement including voting with ballot papers on key policy issues at the following events this year which will provide an early platform to get involved: