UK biotech set for another year of record-breaking investment

UK biotech companies are on track for a record-breaking year of fundraising according to the latest data released by the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate.

More than £830 million ($1.14 billion) in fresh capital was raised in the three months to the end of February, almost topping the £894 million raised in the first six months of 2020, which itself was a record-breaking year.

Global investors continue to recognise the high potential of UK science, with both public and private companies securing large investments to finance their R&D programs and accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to patients.