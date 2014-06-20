UK biotechs benefit from £100 million in Biomedical Catalyst funding

UK biotech companies are leading the way to develop new therapies for cancer, Parkinson’s, diabetes and tinnitus, with investment from the Biomedical Catalyst, according to the BioIndustry Association (BIA).
Biotech companies Autifony Therapeutics, Biosceptre UK, C4X Discovery, Mission Therapeutics and Oxford BioMedica are amongst the 33 UK companies who have received business-led awards under the Biomedical Catalyst. Significant sums have been invested in the sector through the scheme, including almost £100 million ($170 million) in business-led research by the Technology Strategy Board and approximately £70 million in academic-led research by the Medical Research Council. It has already leveraged a further £97 million of private finance into the UK life sciences sector, with more to come.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze