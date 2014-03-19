Friday 9 January 2026

UK budget unveils £55 million Cell Therapy Manufacturing Centre

Biotechnology
19 March 2014
The UK’s annual budget speech by Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne today included the announcement of a new £55 million ($91 million) UK Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center.

The center, which is expected to open in 2016/17, will provide vital large-scale manufacturing facilities, helping the country to retain manufacturing activity, attract inward investment and boost exports. It will be managed by the Cell Therapy Catapult, which is focused on the development of the UK cell therapy industry to increase the nation’s health and wealth.

Analysis by the Cell Therapy Catapult and others has shown that the UK’s small-scale academic facilities are an excellent source of materials for early-stage clinical trials. However, it is expected that this capacity will be full within three to six years as the industry’s pipeline matures. The Cell Therapy Manufacturing Centre provides the UK with the manufacturing facilities needed for later studies and commercialization, promoting retention of domestic expertise and jobs. In addition, many global cell therapy organizations with which the CT Catapult has engaged believe that a high-quality EU manufacturing base is essential for bringing their products to the European market, and this facility should also help to anchor their activities in the UK.

