UK funding unlocked for Bayer's Nubeqa in prostate cancer

Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer (BAYN: DE) has won a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for Nubeqa (darolutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) decision will clear the way for the therapy’s use through the UK’s national healthcare provider, as an option for certain people with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Nubeqa is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi), developed together with its originator, Finnish biotech Orion Corp (Nasdaq: OMX).