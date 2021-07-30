UK genomics sector highlights its successes

The UK genomics sector has released a report detailing the strength of research in this area, highlighting what it sees as a broad range of investment opportunities.
The detailed document was prepared by trade group the BioIndustry Association (BIA), together with non-profit the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the government-funded Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC).
The groups emphasize the wide range of applications of R&D stemming from genomics, including monitoring of the spread of pandemics and the development of new therapeutics.
