UK genomics sector highlights its successes

The UK genomics sector has released a report detailing the strength of research in this area, highlighting what it sees as a broad range of investment opportunities.

The detailed document was prepared by trade group the BioIndustry Association (BIA), together with non-profit the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the government-funded Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC).

The groups emphasize the wide range of applications of R&D stemming from genomics, including monitoring of the spread of pandemics and the development of new therapeutics.