UK government moves to cut red tape to benefit R&D for new drugs

The UK government yesterday announced a change to the Patents Act which will help the UK's world class life sciences industry remain at the forefront of innovation. The change will allow clinical and field trials and health technology assessment for new drugs to be carried out without running the risk of being sued for patent infringement.
The response to the Intellectual Property Office consultation on the research and Bolar exceptions showed an overwhelming majority of responses supporting a change to the law. The law change announced yesterday removes the risk of drug development companies infringing patents in this way and makes the UK a more attractive place to run clinical and field trials.
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