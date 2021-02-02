UK govt secures a further 40 million doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine

French vaccines developer Valneva (Euronext: VLA) today reported that the UK government has exercised its option to order a further 40 million doses of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, for supply in 2022.
This latest vote of confidence from the UK in Valneva’s product saw the firm’s shares close up 7.8% at 11.36 euros.
This brings the total volume of the Valneva vaccine ordered by UK government to 100 million doses and the UK government retains options over a further 90 million doses for supply between 2023 and 2025. The total value of the 190 million doses, if all options are exercised, is up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion). Valneva has commenced production in parallel to the ongoing clinical studies in order to optimize the timeline for potential deliveries of the vaccine. The Phase I/II clinical study is now fully enrolled and is expected to read out within the next three months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze