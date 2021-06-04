UK Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approval extended to younger age group

An extension to the current UK approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) that allows its use in 12- to 15-year-olds has been authorized.

This follows a review of safety and efficacy of the mRNA jab, now dubbed Comirnaty in Europe, by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.