UK regulator signs off third COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Moderna

Biotechnology
8 January 2021
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has today been given regulatory approval for emergency supply by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

This follows a thorough and rigorous assessment by the MHRA’s teams of scientists, including advice from the independent Commission on Human Medicines, which reviewed in depth all the data to ensure this vaccine meets the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness, the Agency stressed.

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use by the MHRA and is the second mRNA vaccine. This follows clearance of BNT162b2 (now  trade-named Comirnaty), the vaccine from USA-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX). The Agency has also approved use of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford University vaccine.

