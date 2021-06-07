UK reimbursement nod for Tecentriq in first-line lung cancer

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has secured a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for its checkpoint blocker, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), as monotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The decision unlocks funding through British national healthcare provider the National Health Service (NHS) for the first-line treatment of eligible people with NSCLC.

The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the therapy for people with PD-L1 expression of greater than 50% of tumor cells, as defined by a biomarker test.