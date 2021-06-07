UK reimbursement nod for Tecentriq in first-line lung cancer

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has secured a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for its checkpoint blocker, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), as monotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The decision unlocks funding through British national healthcare provider the National Health Service (NHS) for the first-line treatment of eligible people with NSCLC.
The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the therapy for people with PD-L1 expression of greater than 50% of tumor cells, as defined by a biomarker test.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze