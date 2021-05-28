UK reimbursement win for Tremfya in psoriatic arthritis

A positive reimbursement decision in the UK will enable Tremfya (guselkumab) to be offered for active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) through the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

The decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) covers treatment for eligible people who have not responded well to disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapies or who cannot tolerate them.

The recommendation is based on results from the DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER-2 Phase III clinical trials, data from which were published in The Lancet.