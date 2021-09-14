UK's MHRA the first regulator to approve Pfizer's Cibinqo

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization in Great Britain for Cibinqo (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor.

Developed by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Cibinqo is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over, who are candidates for systemic therapy. Abrocitinib is licensed in recommended doses of 100mg and 200mg.

This is the first marketing authorization in the world for this treatment, Pfizer noted.