UK's NICE asks for more data on Roche's new drug for rheumatoid arthritis

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)'s independent appraisal committee has asked Swiss drug major Roche, the manufacturer of tocilizumab (RoActemra), a new treatment for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, for additional information on its product.
There was no one available at Roche UK to respond to The Pharm Letter's questions on this situation as this article went live.
According to a NICE statement, the committee is minded not to recommend the use of the drug but the additional information it has asked for today could result in the final guidance being positive. This draft guidance has been issued for consultation and the NICE has not yet issued final guidance to the National Health Service.
