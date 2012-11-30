UK's NICE initially negative on InterMune's Esbriet for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said yesterday that it has opened a public consultation on its preliminary, negative recommendations on the National Health Service use of US biotech firm InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN) Esbriet (pirfenidone). The draft guidance assesses whether it should be recommended for use in people who have the lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive disease associated with scarring of the lungs, making breathing difficult. Each year around 4,000 adults in the UK are diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the NICE noted.