UK's NICE recommends new therapy for liver cancer patients

UK specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) says that the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued guidance recommending the use of Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), which includes TheraSphere, for patients with liver cancer across the National Health Service.

The guidance supports the use of the treatment for patients with primary hepatocellular carcinoma as well as for those with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and follows the previous recommendation for its use in patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases.