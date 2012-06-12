UK's NICE takes second look at Amgen's Xgeva

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today launched a second consultation on US biotech giant Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Xgeva (denosumab), citing changes to draft recommendations concerning the drug as a treatment to prevent skeletal–related events in cancer patients whose disease has spread from a solid tumor site (eg, breast, prostate or lung) to their bones.

Carole Longson, director of the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation at the NICE, said: “Following a consultation on the first draft of this guidance, we received very helpful comments from clinical experts that shed new light on the original draft recommendations {The Pharma Letter March 30]. In particular, the consultation feedback provided the Appraisal Committee with more information on current UK clinical practice concerning the comparators in this appraisal. As a result, the committee reconsidered the evidence and revised the draft guidance. We are now welcoming comments from stakeholders on this revised draft.”