UK's NICE takes second look at Amgen's Xgeva

UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today launched a second consultation on US biotech giant Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Xgeva (denosumab), citing changes to draft recommendations concerning the drug as a treatment to prevent skeletal–related events in cancer patients whose disease has spread from a solid tumor site (eg, breast, prostate or lung) to their bones.
Carole Longson, director of the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation at the NICE, said: “Following a consultation on the first draft of this guidance, we received very helpful comments from clinical experts that shed new light on the original draft recommendations {The Pharma Letter March 30]. In particular, the consultation feedback provided the Appraisal Committee with more information on current UK clinical practice concerning the comparators in this appraisal. As a result, the committee reconsidered the evidence and revised the draft guidance. We are now welcoming comments from stakeholders on this revised draft.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze