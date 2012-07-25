UK's NICE to takeover role of assessing high-cost rare disease drugs

In the UK, the role of assessing very high cost drugs for people who suffer with rare conditions, under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, currently managed by the Advisory Group for National Specialised Services (AGNSS), will pass to the country’s main drugs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which has long been criticized by pharmaceutical companies for keeping expensive medicines out of the reach of National Health Service patients.

Giving this role to the NICE, from April 2013, will create an impartial and robust mechanism for providing independent recommendations on which drugs the NHS Commissioning Board should commission as part of its new role of national commissioner for specialised services. The NICE will develop interim methods for the first few drug assessments and will take forward a consultation exercise in 2013/14 to ensure the process put in place is robust, transparent and consistent.