UK signs deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for further 35 million vaccine doses

PFE)/BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year. This adds to the 100 million doses of the vaccine, now trade named Comirnaty, that the British government has already contracted to buy.

The value of the contract was not disclosed, but early this month Pfizer raised the price of the vaccine to19.50 euros ($23.13) per dose versus 15.50 euros previously

The government, through the Vaccine Taskforce, is putting in place preparations to future-proof the country from the threat of COVID-19 and its variants through safe and effective vaccines, as the UK’s world-renowned vaccination program continues to protect the population.