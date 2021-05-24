UK study shows robust vaccine effectiveness against Indian strain

Real-world evidence from public health authorities in the UK suggests that coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), are effective against the so-called Indian variant.
Researchers at Public Health England (PHE) considered vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease, with higher rates of protection to be expected against hospitalization and death.
Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty in Europe, provided 88% protection against the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after a second dose, a level comparable with other strains of the virus.
