UK tops Europe's oncology start-up and VC ecosystem, says GlobalData

Data and analytics company GlobalData has found that the UK has a thriving oncology-focused start-up and venture capital (VC) scene compared to its European neighbors.
This has included producing successful healthtech players such as BenevolentAI and Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), both of which have achieved unicorn status by being valued at $1 billion or more.
According to GlobalData, the volume of oncology VC deals in the UK over the last five years has towered over other members of the five European major markets (5EU MM), indicating a far larger number of star-up companies and a thriving oncology-focused VC scene in the UK.
