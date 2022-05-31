Ultima Genomics emerges from stealth with $600 million in funding

Today, California, USA-based Ultima Genomics emerged from stealth mode with a new high-throughput, low-cost sequencing platform that delivers the $100 genome. Ultima’s goal is to unleash a new era in genomics-driven research and healthcare, and it has secured approximately $600 million in backing from leading investors who share this vision.

The first scientific results from leading research institutes using the platform for whole-genome sequencing, single-cell sequencing, and cancer epigenetics will be presented at AGBT in Florida next week with initial data published this week.