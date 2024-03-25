Ultomiris approved in the USA for NMOSD

Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) has been approved in the USA as the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Ultomiris was developed by US biotech Alexion and became part of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) portfolio following the UK pharma major’s $39 billion purchase of the rare disease specialist in 2021.