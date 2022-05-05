Ultomiris brings more good news for AstraZeneca with NMOSD data

Just a week on from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), the long-acting C5 complement inhibitor has shown its promise in another potential indication.

First marketed to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in 2018, the product was developed by Alexion and became part of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) portfolio following the British firm’s $39 billion purchase of the rare disease specialist in 2021.

"Patients on Ultomiris remained relapse free over a median treatment duration of 73 weeks in the trial"The gMG approval was seen as the latest vindication of AstraZeneca’s Alexion acquisition, and there was further evidence of the buy being a smart move in the shape of new Ultomiris data being presented on Thursday.