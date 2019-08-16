Sunday 11 January 2026

Ultragenyx acquires option to buy gene therapy firm

Biotechnology
16 August 2019
ultragenyx_large

Ultra-rare disease specialist Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) has inked a deal with GeneTx Biotherapeutics in relation to the antisense oligonucleotide GTX-102.

The firms have agreed to collaborate on the development of GTX-102, which is designed to suppress the expression of the UBE3A-AS gene, as a possible treatment for Angelman syndrome.

Ultragenyx will make an upfront payment of $20 million for an exclusive option to acquire GeneTx, any time prior to 30 days after the Food and Drug Administration accepts an investigational new drug (IND) for GTX-102. The option period can be extended for an additional $25 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ultragenyx gains exclusive rights for Regenxbio's NAV vectors
22 October 2018
Biotechnology
Kyowa Kirin and Ultragenyx to proceed with US regulatory bid for burosumab
31 July 2017
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 22
24 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx falls after Phase III failure for rare disease candidate
29 October 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze