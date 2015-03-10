Unanimous FDA advisory panel backing for KYTHERA’s ATX-101

US biotech firm KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KYTH) said yesterday that the US Food and Drug Administration's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee has voted unanimously to support the approval of ATX-101 (deoxycholic acid) injection.
The recommendation is for improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe convexity or fullness associated with submental fat in adults, which is often referred to as a double chin. If approved, ATX-101 would be a first-in-class submental contouring injectable drug.
Trading in KYTHERA stock was halted Monday ahead of the Committee deliberations, but the shares, which had soared 28% the previous week following positive briefing documents on ATX-101 by FDA staffers, closed the day down 3.7% at $51.17.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze