Unanimous vote for belantamab mafodotin puts GSK drug on brink of US approval

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has voted in favor of the demonstrated benefit of treatment with belantamab mafodotin outweighing the risks for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients, who have received at least four prior therapies including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.

The agency’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor of use of the GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) drug by 12 votes to zero, edging the UK drugmaker closer to what would be an important approval for its growing oncology portfolio.

Potential rival to Darzalex