Under new govt proposals, Australian R&D tax cut will benefit startups, SMEs

The Australian government is changing how the R&D Tax Incentive will work so that it will result in tax breaks to Australian startups and small- medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rather than bid business, according to local media reports.

This is part of Prime Minister Julia Gillard “Plan for Australian Jobs” package to boost Australian manufacturing and innovation that will be paid for by scrapping about $1 billion ($1.04 billion) in tax incentives for up to 20 of the nation's biggest companies. New eligibility restrictions will mean that businesses with an annual turnover of A$20 billion ($20.6 billion) or more will have to claim their R&D activities under regular tax provisions.