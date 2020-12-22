Sunday 11 January 2026

Unexpected Phase III miss for novel asthma candidate

Biotechnology
22 December 2020
British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) have announced negative results from the Phase III SOURCE trial of tezepelumab.

The trial compares the potential first-in-class medicine with placebo in 150 severe asthma patients who required maintenance use of oral corticosteroids (OCS).

The 48-week trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically-significant reduction in the daily OCS dose, without loss of asthma control.

