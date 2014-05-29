Friday 9 January 2026

uniQure signs up Medison to distribute Glybera in Israel

Biotechnology
29 May 2014
Netherlands-based human gene therapy firm uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Medison Pharma, Israel's leading international health care marketing group, for Glybera, uniQure's gene therapy product for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Medison will also be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval for Glybera in both territories. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Glybera is approved in the EU as a treatment for LPLD, a potentially life-threatening, orphan metabolic disease that results in patients' inability to process fat in the blood after a meal.

"After carefully evaluating different commercialization strategies for Glybera in the Israeli market, we have concluded that partnering Glybera allows us to optimize the value of the asset as we continue to develop our pipeline," said Jorn Aldag, chief executive.

