Unprecedented tie-up offers hope for COVID-19 vaccine

European vaccine majors GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have signed a letter of intent to work together on an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19.

The news boosted shares in both companies on Tuesday, as investors pored over the significance of the extraordinary partnership between two powerhouses in the field.

Sanofi will contribute its S-protein COVID-19 antigen, based on recombinant DNA technology, while GSK will contribute its pandemic adjuvant technology.