Urovant files for US approval of vibegron for overactive bladder

Urovant Sciences says it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of once-daily 75mg vibegron for the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.
The NDA for vibegron is supported by an extensive clinical development program, which included over 4,000 patients with OAB. In a pivotal efficacy and safety study, once-daily 75mg vibegron met all primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, says Urovant, now a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), within a new biotech dubbed Sumitovant Biopharma .
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze