US and European gastroenterologist's views on hepatitis C treatments

2 May 2013

Gastroenterologists in the USA and Europe by health care advisory firm Decision Resources agree that the percentage of genotype-1 hepatitis C virus (HCV) patients achieving a sustained virological response (SVR) is one of the attributes that most influences their prescribing decisions.

Clinical data and interviewed thought leaders indicate that Gilead’s interferon-free regimen of the nucleoside polymerase inhibitor sofosbuvir plus the NS5A inhibitor ledipasvir plus ribavirin has advantages over the current sales-leading regimen on efficacy, safety and delivery attributes. For the treatment of HCV, the current sales-leading regimen is telaprevir (Vertex’s Incivek, Johnson & Johnson’s Incivo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma’s Telavic) in combination with peg-IFN-alpha (Roche’s Pegasys or Roche/Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (Roche’s Copegus, Merck’s Rebetol, generics).

The Decision Base report, titled Substantial Opportunity and Fierce Competition Await Developers of Interferon-Free Therapies for Treatment-Naive Patients, also finds that surveyed US and European gastroenterologists and managed care organization (MCO) pharmacy directors consider an all-oral/interferon-free regimen is one of the greatest unmet needs in treatment-naive HCV. Clinical data and thought leader opinion indicate that several emerging regimens from developers such as Gilead (sofosbuvir plus lepidasvir plus ribavirin), AbbVie (ritonavir-boosted ABT450 plus ABT-333 plus ABT-267 plus ribavirin) and Boehringer-Ingelheim (faldaprevir plus BI-207127 plus ribavirin) have demonstrated the potential to fulfill this unmet need.

