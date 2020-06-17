US approval for fourth Cosentyx indication

Cosentyx (secukinumab), the only fully-human biologic directly targeting interleukin (IL)-17A, has picked up a new approval for a fourth indication in the USA.

The decision, which covers treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), comes a couple of months after the European Regulator gave its blessing for the label update.

Shares in the Swiss pharma giant rose over 2% following the announcement on Wednesday.