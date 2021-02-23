US approval for Libtayo in lung cancer

A third US approval for checkpoint blocker Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) has been won by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and its partner, French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

The US regulator granted the approval for the first-line treatment of certain people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as defined by a genetic test.

In a crowded field led by Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Libtayo has thus far failed to make significant progress against other immunotherapy options.