US approves Cyramza for earlier lung cancer treatment

Following a positive recommendation from the US regulator’s advisory panel, Cyramza (ramucirumab) has picked up a sixth approval, in a first-line lung cancer treatment setting, from the Food and Drug Administration.
The approval covers use of Cyramza in combination with erlotinib, which is marketed by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) as Tarceva, for certain people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
While the agency normally follows the advice of its scientific committee, the panel voted only narrowly in favor of the combo, raising an element of doubt around the outcome.
