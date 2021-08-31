US CDC adds seal of approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially endorsed the recommendation for use of tozinameran, the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX).

Formerly available under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the vaccine recently received full approval in the USA from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine has been offered in Europe under the Comirnaty moniker, a brand name which will now also be used in the USA, as Pfizer ramps up efforts to market the product for subsequent rounds of booster shots.