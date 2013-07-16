US Court denies re-hearing of Arzerra patent case

Danish drugmaker Genmab (OMX: GEN) says that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has declined the request for re-hearing in connection with the Arzerra (ofatumumab) patent infringement case.
The court upheld its judgment in favor of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in the patent infringement case involving the leukemia drug Arzerra brought against GSK by Genentech and Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB; The Pharma Letter March 26, 2010).
The law suit is now over unless Roche subsidiary Genentech and Biogen Idec are granted further review by the Supreme Court, the Danish firm said. Arzerra is being developed under a co-development and commercialization agreement between Genmab and GSK.
