US Court upholds damages award in Actelion/Asahi litigation

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN) says that the California Supreme Court has denied the firm’ petition for review of the Court of Appeal's decision affirming the final judgment entered against Actelion in November 2011 in Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp v Actelion Ltd, et al (case S216123; The Pharma Letters passim).

Actelion, Europe’s largest biotech firm, said it is disappointed by the decision and strongly believe there are significant reasons why the Supreme Court should have reviewed the case. The judgment now stands.